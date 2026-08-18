Iris Le Rütte, Alles verandert, niets vergaat (« Tout change, rien ne périt ») (exposition)

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« Ce matin, un lapin a tué un chasseur… »

(célèbre chanson enfantine française de Chantal Goya, 1977)

Peu connue encore en France, Iris Le Rütte (née en 1960) est une sculptrice et poétesse néerlandaise vivant à Amsterdam et fort renommée aux Pays-Bas. Des éléments significatifs de son oeuvre sont actuellement présentés dans l’exposition Alles verandert, niets vergaat (Tout change, rien ne périt) qui lui est dédiée au musée Kranenburgh de Bergen, aux Pays-Bas, du 24 mai au 31 octobre 2026.

S’inspirant en particulier de la vision du poète romain Ovide, pour qui l’homme est indissociable de la nature et de l’écosystème, pour l’artiste, la notion de métamorphose est au cœur de l’exposition au titre éloquent : « Alles verandert, niets vergaat » insistant sur l’évolution aussi conjointe que constante de l’homme et de l’environnement, et qui n’est pas sans rappeler un célèbre adage du chimiste Lavoisier : « Rien ne se perd, rien ne se crée, tout se transforme » – affirmation est très proche de celle d’Anaxagore de Clazomènes, philosophe grec présocratique qui écrivait dans ses Fragments (Ve siècle av. J.-C.) : « Rien ne naît ni ne périt, mais des choses déjà existantes se combinent, puis se séparent de nouveau. »

Que l’Homme soit nature reste une proposition philosophique à débattre, mais Le Rütte préfère, pour l’attester, l’approche simple et pragmatique au débat dialectique et à l’éristique : en témoignent certaines des pièces exposées dans le musée, à taille humaine, Kranenburgh où faune et flore se détachent immédiatement du lieu clos mais jouant avec la proximité du jardin alentour et des nombreuses baies vitrées (on retrouve d’ailleurs à l’extérieur des sculptures essaimées sur la pelouse et dans le sous-bois – ce qui fait de l’endroit, en sus de l’espace de restauration proposé, un lieu parfait pour les familles et les enfants). Ainsi surgissent de nombreux lièvres ou plantes en bronze (parfois plaqué or) figés dans des postures qui invitent à penser de manière toute aristotélicienne, restons chez les Grecs qui précèdent le latin Ovide, leur dynamis en puissance.

Là où l’on pourrait voir une facilité ou un trait humoristique dans le choix formel, prévaut plutôt une inquiétude anthropomorphique liée au fait que lièvre, arbre, pissenlit ou orchidée sauvage paraissent alors comme phagocytés par la pulsion scopique du visiteur – heureux d’identifier soudain, au détour d’une salle, un être-au-monde banal mais culpabilisant de procéder à cette perception depuis l’espace lui-même aseptisé, tout de brique, de métal de pierre, du musée. Comme si c’était uniquement dans ce denier rempart de la civilisation et de la culture qu’on était en présence de la chose-même, de l’ipséité de l’animal, de l’arbre ou de la fleur – alors qu’ils sont légion dans la magnifique campagne de Bergen où certains citadins ne sauraient peut-être plus s’attarder pour prendre le temps de percevoir ce qui est, cette nature originaire et prodigue que nous confisquons pour nos fins utilitaires et intéressées.

Ce lièvre néerlandais, malgré notre exorde, n’est pas un lapin français capable de tuer un chasseur mais il nous adresse tout de même un sacré clin d’oeil, à l’instar de l’arbre quasi solaire Daphné tendant ses bras-branches vers le plafond – sculpture créée à l’origine en 2002 qui représente une femme en pleine métamorphose dont le haut du corps et les bras se transforment en branches, inspirée du mythe grec d’Apollon et de la nymphe Daphné (on en retrouve une version plus sombre au milieu du sous-bois du parc).

C‘est en cela que les œuvres, semi-réalistes, ambiguës et poétiques de l’artiste plasticienne (formée à Amsterdam à l’Académie des arts visuels et à la Rijksakademie van Beeldende Kunsten) mises en avant dans cette exposition au Kranenburgh participent bien du mouvement de la « nouvelle figuration », insistant sur la renaissance du récit et du symbolisme dans les arts visuels. Raison pour laquelle on retrouve des sculptures et des œuvres monumentales de Le Rütte dans l’espace public de nombreuses villes, ainsi que dans plusieurs collections d’art prestigieuses : on peut citer notamment le groupe de dromadaires «Fata Morgana » sur la Wibautstraat à Amsterdam, le « Rozenboom » à Zwolle, lieu de recueillement annuel, et la sculpture de Goirle en hommage à la multiple championne olympique de patinage de vitesse, Ireen Wüst.

Contre l’abstraction, le discours conceptuel et l’introspection, l’artiste fait le choix, dans ses dessins ou sculptures de formes aisément reconnaissables afin de ranimer un sens de l’empathie et de l’interaction éteint chez ses semblables à cause de l’omniprésence du monde virtuel et numérique.

Au-delà de Bergen, comme le précise son site, Iris Le Rütte expose ainsi régulièrement en Autriche et à l’étranger, notamment à Singer Laren, au musée Beelden aan Zee de La Haye, à l’exposition internationale de sculpture « Blickachsen » à Bad Homburg. Elle est également reconnue pour ses sculptures, récompensées par de nombreux prix culturels, dont le prix Heldring du NRC, le prix IJ de PwC et de la municipalité d’Amsterdam, et le prix Blijvend Applaus pour les artistes de la scène. Sa série de sculptures sur le toit de l’hôpital OLVG d’Amsterdam a été nominée pour le prix Elisabeth van Thüringen. Ses dessins ont paru et continuent de paraître dans de nombreux livres, magazines et journaux, tels que le NRC Handelsblad et le Hollands Maandblad. Ses poèmes paraissent dans des publications telles que Hollands Maandblad et la revue Dichter. van Plint, et figurent dans diverses anthologies.

Une artiste majeure à découvrir et une poétesse à lire donc (même si malheureusement non traduite en français), ce qui est facilité par le superbe catalogue de l’exposition, en néerlandais et en anglais, paru chez Bijleveld Editeurs : Iris Le Rütte. Tout change, rien ne périt. Sculptures, espace public, dessin, poèmes, avec une qualité de papier et un choix des œuvres lerütiennes au long cours qu’il convient vraiment de saluer, l’ouvrage se clôturant avec certains poèmes de l’auteure multidisciplinaire mis en miroir de ses dessins. Une approche totale de cet univers dont on est heureux de pouvoir disposer dans sa bibliothèque.

frederic grolleau

Iris Le Rütte, Alles verandert, niets vergaat (« Tout change, rien ne périt »), Bijleveld Editeurs – Metamorphose (Uitgeverij Bijleveld | Bijleveld Publishers), Utrecht, 2026, 192 p. – 34,90 €.

NB : Le dimanche 13 septembre, le Musée Kranenburgh de Bergen (NL) organise une conférence avec l’artiste. Au cours de cette conférence, Iris Le Rütte partagera ses principales sources d’inspiration et dévoilera son processus créatif de sculptrice. Elle abordera également les défis liés à la conception, la création et l’installation de sculptures dans l’espace public. Enfin, elle récitera certains de ses poèmes car, outre son travail artistique, Le Rütte écrit de la poésie : deux recueils de ses poèmes ont été publiés : Ik dicht je bij me (« Je te tiens près de moi », éd. Metamorphose, 128 p., neuvième édition, 2025) et Ik mis je van dichtbij het meeste (« Tu me manques le plus de près », éd. Metamorphose, deuxième édition, 2023).

Iris Le Rütte, Alles verandert, niets vergaat (tentoonstelling)

“Vanmorgen doodde een konijn een jager…” (beroemd Frans kinderliedje van Chantal Goya, 1977)

Iris Le Rütte (geboren in 1960), nog relatief onbekend in Frankrijk, is een Nederlandse beeldhouwer en dichter die in Amsterdam woont en in Nederland veel lof geniet. Belangrijke elementen van zijn werk zijn momenteel te zien in de tentoonstelling Alles verandert, niets vergaat, die aan hem is gewijd in het Kranenburgh Museum in Bergen, Nederland, van 24 mei tot en met 31 oktober 2026. Geïnspireerd door de visie van de Romeinse dichter Ovidius, voor wie de mens onlosmakelijk verbonden is met de natuur en het ecosysteem, staat het begrip metamorfose centraal in de welsprekend getitelde tentoonstelling: « Alles verandert, niets vergaat », waarmee de constante en onderling verbonden evolutie van de mens en het milieu wordt benadrukt. Dit concept doet denken aan een beroemd gezegde van de chemicus Lavoisier: « Niets gaat verloren, niets wordt gecreëerd, alles wordt getransformeerd »—een uitspraak die sterk lijkt op die van Anaxagoras van Clazomenae, de presocratische Griekse filosoof die in zijn Fragmenten (5e eeuw v.Chr.) schreef: « Niets wordt geboren noch sterft, maar reeds bestaande dingen verenigen zich en scheiden zich vervolgens weer. »

Of de mens natuur is, blijft een filosofische vraag die openstaat voor debat, maar Le Rütte geeft er de voorkeur aan om dit aan te tonen met een eenvoudige en pragmatische benadering van dialectisch debat en eristiek: dit blijkt uit enkele van de tentoongestelde werken in het Kranenburgh Museum, dat op menselijke schaal is gebouwd. Daar vallen fauna en flora direct op in de afgesloten ruimte, maar staan ​​ze in wisselwerking met de omringende tuin en de vele erkers (er zijn ook sculpturen verspreid over het gazon en de begroeiing buiten – waardoor de plek, naast het restaurant, een perfecte locatie is voor gezinnen en kinderen). Zo verschijnen talloze bronzen hazen of planten (soms verguld), bevroren in houdingen die ons uitnodigen om op een uitgesproken aristotelische manier – laten we bij de Grieken blijven die de Latijnse Ovidius voorgingen – na te denken over hun potentiële dynamiek.

Waar men een gemakkelijke of humoristische toets in de vormkeuze zou kunnen zien, overheerst eerder een antropomorfe onrust, verbonden met het feit dat de haas, de boom, de paardenbloem of de wilde orchidee dan lijken te worden verslonden door de scopofiele impuls van de bezoeker – die maar al te graag, aan het begin van een zaal, een banaal wezen in de wereld herkent, maar zich schuldig voelt omdat hij deze waarneming doet vanuit de steriele ruimte zelf, geheel van baksteen, metaal en steen, van het museum. Alsof het alleen in dit laatste bastion van beschaving en cultuur is dat men de essentie van het ding zelf ervaart, de eigenheid van het dier, de boom of de bloem – terwijl ze in overvloed aanwezig zijn in het prachtige landschap van Bergen, waar sommige stadsbewoners misschien niet meer weten hoe ze de tijd moeten nemen om te beseffen wat er werkelijk is, deze oorspronkelijke en overvloedige natuur die we ons toe-eigenen voor onze utilitaire en zelfzuchtige doeleinden.

Deze Hollandse haas is, ondanks onze openingsopmerking, geen Frans konijn dat een jager kan doden, maar hij geeft ons niettemin een raadselachtige knipoog, net als de bijna zonne-achtige boom Daphne, met zijn takken die naar het plafond reiken – een sculptuur uit 2002 die een vrouw in de greep van een metamorfose afbeeldt, waarbij haar bovenlichaam en armen in takken veranderen, geïnspireerd op de griekse mythe van Apollo en de nimf Daphne (een donkerdere versie is te vinden in het struikgewas van het park).

In die zin maken de semi-realistische, ambigue en poëtische werken van deze beeldend kunstenaar (opgeleid in Amsterdam aan de Academie voor Beeldende Kunsten en de Rijksakademie van Beeldende Kunsten), die in deze tentoonstelling in de Kranenburgh te zien zijn, inderdaad deel uit van de « nieuwe figuratie »-beweging, die de heropleving van narrativiteit en symboliek in de beeldende kunst benadrukt. Daarom zijn Le Rüttes sculpturen en monumentale werken te vinden in de openbare ruimte van talloze steden, evenals in verschillende prestigieuze kunstcollecties : denk bijvoorbeeld aan de dromedarisgroep « Fata Morgana » in de Wibautstraat in Amsterdam, de « Rozenboom » in Zwolle, een plek voor jaarlijkse herdenking, en het beeldhouwwerk in Goirle ter ere van de meervoudig olympisch kampioene schaatsen, Ireen Wüst.

In tegenstelling tot abstractie, conceptueel discours en introspectie, kiest de kunstenaar in zijn tekeningen en sculpturen voor gemakkelijk herkenbare vormen om een ​​gevoel van empathie en interactie aan te wakkeren dat bij zijn medemensen is uitgedoofd door de alomtegenwoordigheid van de virtuele en digitale wereld.

Naast Bergen exposeert Iris Le Rütte, zoals haar website vermeldt, regelmatig in Oostenrijk en daarbuiten, met name bij Singer Laren, het Beelden aan Zee Museum in Den Haag en de internationale beeldententoonstelling « Blickachsen » in Bad Homburg. Ze is ook bekend om haar sculpturen, die talrijke culturele prijzen hebben gewonnen, waaronder de NRC Heldringprijs, de IJ-prijs van PwC en de gemeente Amsterdam, en de Blijvend Applausprijs voor podiumkunstenaars. Haar serie sculpturen op het dak van het Amsterdamse OLVG-ziekenhuis werd genomineerd voor de Elisabeth van Thüringenprijs. Haar tekeningen zijn verschenen en verschijnen nog steeds in talloze boeken, tijdschriften en kranten, zoals het NRC Handelsblad en het Hollands Maandblad. Haar gedichten zijn gepubliceerd in onder andere het Hollands Maandblad en het tijdschrift Dichter van Plint, en zijn opgenomen in diverse bloemlezingen.

Een belangrijke kunstenaar om te ontdekken en een dichter om te lezen (ook al is haar werk helaas niet in het Frans vertaald), wat wordt vergemakkelijkt door de prachtige tentoonstellingscatalogus, in het nederlands en engels, uitgegeven door Uitgeverij Bijleveld : Iris Le Rütte. Alles verandert, niets vergaat. Sculpturen, openbare ruimte, tekeningen, gedichten, gedrukt op hoogwaardig papier en met een selectie van Le Rüttes langlopende werken die werkelijk lof verdienen. Het boek sluit af met enkele gedichten van de multidisciplinaire kunstenaar, naast haar tekeningen. Een complete benadering van dit universum, een boek dat je graag in je bibliotheek wilt hebben.

frederic grolleau

Iris Le Rütte, Alles verandert, niets vergaat, Bijleveld Publishers – Metamorphose (Uitgeverij Bijleveld | Bijleveld Publishers), Utrecht, 2026, 192 pp. – € 34,90.

Let op : Op zondag 13 september organiseert het Kranenburgh Museum in Bergen (NL) een lezing met de kunstenaar. Tijdens deze lezing zal Iris Le Rütte haar belangrijkste inspiratiebronnen delen en haar creatieve proces als beeldhouwer toelichten. Ze zal ook ingaan op de uitdagingen die komen kijken bij het ontwerpen, creëren en plaatsen van sculpturen in de openbare ruimte. Tot slot zal ze enkele van haar gedichten voordragen, aangezien Le Rütte naast haar artistieke werk ook poëzie schrijft : er zijn twee dichtbundels van haar verschenen: Ik dicht je bij me (« Metamorphose, 128 pp., negende editie, 2025) en Ik mis je van dichtbij het meeste (« Ik mis je het meest », Metamorphose, tweede editie, 2023).

Iris Le Rütte, Everything Changes, Nothing Perishes (exhibition)

« This morning, a rabbit killed a hunter… »

(famous French children’s song by Chantal Goya, 1977)

Though not yet widely known in France, Iris Le Rütte (born 1960) is a Dutch sculptor and poet based in Amsterdam who enjoys great renown in the Netherlands. Significant works of hers are currently on display in the exhibition Alles verandert, niets vergaat (« Everything changes, nothing perishes »), dedicated to her at the Kranenburgh Museum in Bergen, Netherlands, from May 24 to October 31, 2026.

Drawing inspiration in particular from the vision of the roman poet Ovid — for whom humanity is inextricably linked to nature and the ecosystem — the artist places the concept of metamorphosis at the heart of this evocatively titled exhibition. Alles verandert, niets vergaat emphasizes the simultaneous and constant evolution of humanity and the environment, echoing the famous adage by the chemist Lavoisier: « Nothing is lost, nothing is created, everything is transformed » — a statement closely resembling that of Anaxagoras of Clazomenae, a pre-Socratic greek philosopher who wrote in his Fragments (5th century BC) : « Nothing is born or perishes, but things that already exist combine and then separate again. »

Whether Man is nature remains a philosophical proposition open to debate ; yet, to demonstrate this, Le Rütte prefers a simple, pragmatic approach over dialectical argument or eristic. This is evident in the works displayed at the Kranenburgh museum — a space where flora and fauna stand out sharply against the enclosed setting while simultaneously engaging with the nearby garden and expansive windows. (Indeed, sculptures are scattered across the lawn and among the trees outside, making the site — along with its dining area — an ideal destination for families and children.) Thus, bronze (sometimes gold-plated) hares and plants emerge, frozen in poses that invite a distinctly aristotelian line of thought — sticking with the Greeks who predate the latin poet Ovid — regarding their dynamis, or potentiality.

Where one might perceive a touch of whimsy or an easy stylistic choice, an anthropomorphic unease actually prevails. The hare, tree, dandelion, or wild orchid seem consumed by the visitor’s psychoanalytic scopic drive — the visitor is delighted to suddenly spot, around a corner, an ordinary « being-in-the-world, » yet feels a twinge of guilt for perceiving it from within the museum’s own sanitized space of brick, metal, and stone. It is as if only within this final bastion of civilization and culture could one truly encounter the « thing itself » — the very essence of the animal, tree, or flower — even though they abound in the magnificent Bergen countryside. There, some city dwellers might no longer pause to perceive « what is » — that primal, bountiful nature we appropriate for our own utilitarian and self-serving ends. Despite our opening remarks, this dutch hare is no french rabbit capable of killing a hunter ; yet, it still gives us a knowing wink — much like Daphne, that almost solar, tree-like figure stretching her branch-arms toward the ceiling. Originally created in 2002, this sculpture depicts a woman mid-metamorphosis, her upper body and arms transforming into branches — a work inspired by the greek myth of Apollo and the nymph Daphne (a darker version of which can be found amidst the park’s undergrowth).

This is why the semi-realistic, ambiguous, and poetic works of this visual artist (trained in Amsterdam at the Academy of Visual Arts and the Rijksakademie van Beeldende Kunsten) featured in this exhibition at the Kranenburgh are so much a part of the « new figuration » movement, which emphasizes the revival of narrative and symbolism in the visual arts. This is why Le Rütte’s sculptures and monumental works can be found in the public spaces of numerous cities, as well as in several prestigious art collection s: examples include the « Fata Morgana » group of dromedaries on Wibautstraat in Amsterdam, the « Rozenboom » in Zwolle, a place of annual remembrance, and the Goirle sculpture in homage to the multiple Olympic speed skating champion, Ireen Wüst.

Against abstraction, conceptual discourse, and introspection, the artist chooses easily recognizable forms in her drawings and sculptures in order to rekindle a sense of empathy and interaction extinguished in her fellow human beings by the omnipresence of the virtual and digital world.

Beyond Bergen, as her website states, Iris Le Rütte exhibits regularly in Austria and abroad, notably at Singer Laren, the Beelden aan Zee Museum in The Hague, and the « Blickachsen » International Sculpture Exhibition in Bad Homburg. She is also recognized for her sculptures, which have received numerous cultural awards, including the NRC Heldring Prize, the IJ Prize from PwC and the City of Amsterdam, and the Blijvend Applaus Award for performing artists. Her series of sculptures on the roof of the OLVG Hospital in Amsterdam was nominated for the Elisabeth van Thüringen Prize. Her drawings have appeared and continue to appear in numerous books, magazines, and newspapers, such as the NRC Handelsblad and the Hollands Maandblad. Her poems appear in publications such as the Hollands Maandblad and the journal Dichter van Plint, and are included in various anthologies.

A major artist to discover and a poet to read, therefore (even if unfortunately not translated into french), which is made easier by the superb exhibition catalog, in dutch and english, published by Bijleveld Publishers : Iris Le Rütte. Everything changes, nothing perishes. Sculptures, public space, drawing, poems, with a quality of paper and a selection of Le Rütte’s long-term works that truly deserve praise, the book concludes with some of the multidisciplinary author’s poems juxtaposed with her drawings. A comprehensive approach to this universe that one is happy to have in one’s library.

fréderic grolleau

Iris Le Rütte, Alles verandert, niets vergaat, Bijleveld – Metamorphose (Uitgeverij Bijleveld | Bijleveld Publishers), Utrecht, 2026, 192 pp. – € 34.90.

Note : On Sunday, September 13, the Kranenburgh Museum in Bergen (NL) is hosting a talk with the artist. During this talk, Iris Le Rütte will share her main sources of inspiration and reveal her creative process as a sculptor. She will also discuss the challenges involved in designing, creating, and installing sculptures in public spaces. Finally, she will recite some of her poems because, in addition to her artistic work, Le Rütte writes poetry : two collections of her poems have been published : Ik dicht je bij me (Metamorphose, 128 p., ninth edition, 2025) and Ik mis je van dichtbij het meeste ( Metamorphose, second edition, 2023).

